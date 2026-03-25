So… where is the proof that this is just a short covering rally?

THERE IS NO TRADING VOLUME!

Lions… beware. This “rally” has all the fingerprints of short covering, not real accumulation.

No volume.

No proof of a real ceasefire track.

Just Ghost Fleet Diplomacy playing out.

This is a market levitating on fog while Iran publicly rejects the very narrative being used to pump risk assets.

That is not strength. That is headline vapor.

GM