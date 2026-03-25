LIONS BEWARE! This Is A Short Covering "Rally" In The Market... NOTHING MORE.
From Greg M
So… where is the proof that this is just a short covering rally?
THERE IS NO TRADING VOLUME!
Lions… beware. This “rally” has all the fingerprints of short covering, not real accumulation.
No volume.
No proof of a real ceasefire track.
Just Ghost Fleet Diplomacy playing out.
This is a market levitating on fog while Iran publicly rejects the very narrative being used to pump risk assets.
That is not strength. That is headline vapor.
GM
Thanks Greg for helping us understand this crazy world!
Im adding to my long dated puts with every pump