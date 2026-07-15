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Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
38m

Bessent says all the gold is present and accounted for at Ft. Knox. Trust me, bro, it's there.

https://x.com/WSBGold/status/2077220131919519964

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12 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Craig's avatar
Craig
30m

C’mon Greg, PEDO will say that’s nothing. PEDO, you know, it could be 50%, but it’s only 30% and that’s not too bad.

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