Lions. Black Sea Ports Lose 1/3 Of Grain Capacity.
From Greg M
Lions. Now the structure is unmistakable. This is not one isolated crisis, its “stacking” just as we said it would.
This is a widening attack on the systems that move fuel, goods, and food.
Lions… not only is all this not going to stop, its going to get worse faster.
GM
BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW.
Bessent says all the gold is present and accounted for at Ft. Knox. Trust me, bro, it's there.
https://x.com/WSBGold/status/2077220131919519964
C’mon Greg, PEDO will say that’s nothing. PEDO, you know, it could be 50%, but it’s only 30% and that’s not too bad.