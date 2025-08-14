HEADLINE…

Takeaway from The Financial Times… “Chaos gathering beneath—the peace may be misleading.”

Lions…

False Sense of Security…

Traders have become conditioned to central bank intervention, AKA, the “Fed Put” mentality. So even in the face of high PPI, AND TODAY’S NUMBERS WERE ABYSIMAL, with so called “sticky inflation,” and rapidly slowing growth, traders still believe cuts will come to save the day. HOW ABOUT NO… In fact it will just worsen the underlying issues. This “complacency risk” is being massively underpriced, and its not just an opinion.

Bond Market as the Canary.

As you already know, bonds sniff out trouble before equities/the stock market does. But right now, they’re acting anesthetized.

How? YIELD CURVE CONTROL Between The Fed and US Treasury.

Lion’s Takeaway…

This isn’t stability… it’s suppressed instability. When suppression breaks, it tends to overcorrect violently. The danger is that when this repricing comes, AND IT WILL, it will happen fast… and catch the majority way off guard.

We will stay nimble, aware, and positioned for a volatility surge.

