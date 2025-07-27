Lions... Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Issue MULTIPLE Warnings On The Market and Economy.
From Greg M
Lions…
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are warning on the market and the economy.
Here is the breakdown.
According to Goldman Sachs… Goldman sees a 30% recession probability. Siting tariffs as inflationary and lack of consumer demand. Goldman is also warning of potential oil price shocks from Middle East instability. Goldman is also warning of rising…
