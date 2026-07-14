So lets see… Consumer prices fall, but consumer prices went up.

Wow.

Lions, above, today, we are being handed two headlines from the exact same inflation report.

One says consumer prices fell. The other says consumer prices rose 3.5% annually.

FACT…. Compared with one year ago, the overall cost of living is still 3.5% higher. (“Fact” according to their own numbers). #FAKE

Food is still rising. Housing remains elevated. Insurance, utilities, medical expenses, transportation, and nearly every unavoidable household obligation remain embedded at historically punishing levels. And people are being drained.

And compared with early 2020, the overall CPI price level is nearly 30% higher.

Lions. Imagine something that cost $100 rising to almost $130. (Then slips by a few cents during one month), and the media announces…

“Prices fell.”

That, is insulting… they really think we are that stupid.

GM

LIONS! IF YOU HAVEN’T YET………………………… READ THIS BELOW.