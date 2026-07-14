Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
4h

just put on your rose colored glasses take the blue pill and well Fuck that - reality she is a coming be ready people

Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

Greg,

Maybe they’re onto something.

THEY’RE WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture