Lions…

I have to bring this to your attention. (See MMRI chart below).

Theoretically what we are seeing here with the MMRI, circled, is VERY BAD.

As of late the stock market appears to be shrugging everything off on the promise of more easy money… BUT THERE WILL BE A BREAKING POINT.

I will be watching this VERY closely, (to do the same, click HERE).

Also, b…