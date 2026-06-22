Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Joseph Edwards's avatar
Joseph Edwards
6h

Ponzi schemes always need a steady stream of cash or they collapse.

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Jack P's avatar
Jack P
6h

Yep, I Told everyone that would listen to avoid it like a prostitute with mouth sores. 🎯

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