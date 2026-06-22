Lions. Ironically, I put out 2 reports today on Space X.

Titled… Some Are Calling For A 40% Stock Market Crash... (Let’s Break This One Down). Click HERE. And one titled… With Space X. You WILL Want To See/Know This... Click HERE.

And now we find out that Space X needs cash… yes you read that right.

Lets break this one down.

So. SpaceX just raised historic IPO money, and still has huge cash…

BUT…. it is already turning to the bond market because the machine needs more capital…………………

Lions. SpaceX entered the bond market after its IPO, it disclosed about $100.8 billion in cash, and said proceeds would help repay debt/bridge financing and support expansion.

Currently the stock is down around 10%, and the company is already seeking more capital…. at least $20 billion, with proceeds mainly to repay a bridge loan.

Wait, what?

Lions. This was sold to the public like a once in a generation lifetime public market freaking “miracle.”

But then less than two weeks later, the company is already asking the debt market for more money.

Go ahead… make it up.

GM