Lions. Check This Video Out. The Elite Are Preparing for The Human Bubble to Collapse.From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 29, 2026512020ShareWell worth watching.512020SharePreviousNext
Describes the Epstein class perfectly. Evil at its finest!
Because they know that we're in the period of, tsunami's, earthquake etc. Some asteroid's mind hit the planet as well. It's called reset, I'm listening and learning about reset 676 and when you'll add it up next digits are 1352, black death in Europe etc and now add it up is 2028. I start hearing a lot about new Pandemic in 2027 autumn to 2028. Prepare yourself guys food, shelter etc