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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
1h

Describes the Epstein class perfectly. Evil at its finest!

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Patryk's avatar
Patryk
38m

Because they know that we're in the period of, tsunami's, earthquake etc. Some asteroid's mind hit the planet as well. It's called reset, I'm listening and learning about reset 676 and when you'll add it up next digits are 1352, black death in Europe etc and now add it up is 2028. I start hearing a lot about new Pandemic in 2027 autumn to 2028. Prepare yourself guys food, shelter etc

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