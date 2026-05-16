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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
3h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Keith Owens's avatar
Keith Owens
3h

Blue BoxerPlumbing

Blueboxerplumbing.com

From charging a toilet flapper to opening up the street ..

We also socialize in pipe lining

10% to lions !!

6098903333

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