"Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses. (ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE LIST HERE).
From Greg M
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
Blue BoxerPlumbing
Blueboxerplumbing.com
From charging a toilet flapper to opening up the street ..
We also socialize in pipe lining
10% to lions !!
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