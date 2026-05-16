Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.

If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…

Be sure to include.

Business name.

What services you offer.

Location/Service area.

Contact info or website. (Please post a link)

Special Lion discount.

GM