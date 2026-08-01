Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
13m

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

Reply
Share
Elez Shenhar's avatar
Elez Shenhar
1m

Shenhar Consulting

We provide consultation services for leaders, would-be leaders, startups, and established businesses, with speciality in IT businesses. We specialize in helping you level up your hitting process, especially in the era of AI.

We consult globally, online.

elezsh@gmail.com

25% discount for lions!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture