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Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
3h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
3h

Business name: Family Cipher

What we offer: AI-powered child profiles that help parents understand how their child thinks, communicates and learns best. You get a 4-page Family Report plus a 1-page Classroom Snapshot to share with teachers. No tests, nothing for your child to do. Delivered in 48 hours.

Location/Service area: Based in Central Florida. Reports are delivered by email, so we serve families anywhere in the US.

Contact/Website: https://family-cipher.com | info@family-cipher.com

Special Lion discount: The first 5 Lions with children get a FREE child profile. Email info@family-cipher.com and mention "Lions" to claim yours. 🦁

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