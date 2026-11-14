Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
Business name: Family Cipher
What we offer: AI-powered child profiles that help parents understand how their child thinks, communicates and learns best. You get a 4-page Family Report plus a 1-page Classroom Snapshot to share with teachers. No tests, nothing for your child to do. Delivered in 48 hours.
Location/Service area: Based in Central Florida. Reports are delivered by email, so we serve families anywhere in the US.
Contact/Website: https://family-cipher.com | info@family-cipher.com
Special Lion discount: The first 5 Lions with children get a FREE child profile. Email info@family-cipher.com and mention "Lions" to claim yours. 🦁