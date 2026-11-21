Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
Business name: Y.O.U. by A.I.
What services you offer: Health and wellness life coaching for women over 40. I teach intermittent fasting, strength training, and breaking the fast with protein first — no deprivation, no shame, just results. We start with the body and build all the way up to creating an abundant life. Options from a $39/mo membership to private 1:1 coaching.
Location/Service area: Remote — based in Maryland, serving clients everywhere online.
Contact info or website: www.youbyai.com
Special Lion discount: CODE: GMLIONS (50% of first month, excludes private 1:1 Coaching)