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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino
2h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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SilverBrat
1h

Thanks, Gregory!!

Deep Stage Coatings, we do custom powder coating.

We offer a 10% discount and will provide fast, friendly service, just tell us you’re a Lion. Our website is at deepstagecoatings.com. Car parts, motorcycles, bicycles, ANYTHING that needs a new finish. We are located in Martinsville, IN, however we have done jobs via UPS. Call 317-696-3538 or submit an inquiry on our website.

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