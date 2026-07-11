"Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses. (ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE LIST HERE).
From Greg M
From Greg M
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
Thanks, Gregory!!
Deep Stage Coatings, we do custom powder coating.
We offer a 10% discount and will provide fast, friendly service, just tell us you’re a Lion. Our website is at deepstagecoatings.com. Car parts, motorcycles, bicycles, ANYTHING that needs a new finish. We are located in Martinsville, IN, however we have done jobs via UPS. Call 317-696-3538 or submit an inquiry on our website.