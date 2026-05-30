Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
5h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
5h

🦁 HR Cipher is officially open for business! We help companies make smarter hiring and retention decisions using our proprietary AI behavioral assessment system.

✦ Individual Profiles — $62

✦ Team Audits — starting at $710

✦ FREE Triage — up to 10 employees for companies navigating layoffs

✦ FREE single profile — no obligation

No questionnaires. No disruption. Results in 48 hours.

🦁 Special Lion Discount: 26% OFF all services!

📧 info@hrcipher.com

🌐 hrcipher.com

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