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Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
4h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Pedro Gama's avatar
Pedro Gama
3h

Stewart's General Services

My father's remodeling business.

Remodeling, painting, carpentry, kitchen/bathroom remodeling, and flooring.

All SW Florida based out of Naples FL

(239) 963-7758 Call/Text

10% off for Lions

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