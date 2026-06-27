"Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses. (ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE LIST HERE).
From Greg M
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
GM
Morning Lions !!!
We are in summer season and if you want to really stand out... and buy something that has value.
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
21 per cent off all orders using code LIONS
https://www.themysticalspiralstore.com/
And check out my random note generator. =)
https://magickmica.github.io/random-note.html
Also be sure to see Greg's WWW
https://traderschoice.net/
Big Dawg Republic
UK based clothing business selling streetwear, denim, tracksuits, caps, footwear and everyday fashion for men, women & kids. We stock a mix of branded and exclusive styles with worldwide shipping available.
Website: https://www.bigdawgrepublic.com
Email: admin@bigdawgrepublic.com
Instagram/TikTok: @bigdawgrepublic
Fellow Lions get 10% off across the website using code: BDR10