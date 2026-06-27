Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Magick Mica's avatar
Magick Mica
4h

Morning Lions !!!

We are in summer season and if you want to really stand out... and buy something that has value.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

21 per cent off all orders using code LIONS

https://www.themysticalspiralstore.com/

And check out my random note generator. =)

https://magickmica.github.io/random-note.html

Also be sure to see Greg's WWW

https://traderschoice.net/

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Ibraheem's avatar
Ibraheem
3h

Big Dawg Republic

UK based clothing business selling streetwear, denim, tracksuits, caps, footwear and everyday fashion for men, women & kids. We stock a mix of branded and exclusive styles with worldwide shipping available.

Website: https://www.bigdawgrepublic.com

Email: admin@bigdawgrepublic.com

Instagram/TikTok: @bigdawgrepublic

Fellow Lions get 10% off across the website using code: BDR10

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