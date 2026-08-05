Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
2h

Newsflash ! Average Americans are not even on his radar

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
2h

HORSE SHXT !!!

THIS IS IN UR FACE YALL

D OF D ….STRANGELY FITTING 💪👍

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