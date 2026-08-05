We paid the tariffs, and the corporations got the refund. (Go ahead, make it up).

Lions. The Don of Dung administration has now refunded roughly $100 billion, about 60% of the $165 billion collected under the “Liberation Day” tariffs.

But here is the problem… AMERICAN CONSUMERS PAID THE HIGHER PRICES.

So the American people paid higher prices when the tariffs were imposed, and now taxpayers help finance the refunds after the policy was struck down.

THE CORPORATIONS GET A CHECK. THE CONSUMER GETS NOTHING.

Welcome to winning.

GM