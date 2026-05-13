Lions... Did You Know About This? (Its News To Me). AND PEOPLE ARE ANGRY...
From Greg M
A Trump-branded phone. ( I thought someone was playing a joke on me).
“Made in USA.”
$499 device.
$100 deposit.
Originally expected in 2025.
So the phone was announced in 2025, (I had no idea), but buyers have been waiting for months. Many people put down $100 deposits on these phones.
Lions. The number floating around… 590,000 deposits, which means $60 million was collected at $100 each!
THEN… the “Made in USA” language changed.
Trump marketed the T1 (Trump 1) phone as “Made in the USA,” then later replaced that with softer language like “American-Proud Design,” “Proudly American,” and “brought to life right here in the USA.”
GROWING ANGER. People are upset because Trump Mobile’s preorder terms reportedly say… the deposit is not a purchase, does not guarantee a phone will be produced or delivered, and does not create a binding sales contract until later conditions are met.
I had no idea what so ever about this.
Did you?
GM
590,000 idiots get what they deserve...nothing.
Yes! Not a surprise from a guy who sold steaks and fake college degrees. Needs to be hung by his dick