Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skywalker PM's's avatar
Skywalker PM's
3h

590,000 idiots get what they deserve...nothing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
StatswithSteve's avatar
StatswithSteve
3h

Yes! Not a surprise from a guy who sold steaks and fake college degrees. Needs to be hung by his dick

Reply
Share
17 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture