A Trump-branded phone. ( I thought someone was playing a joke on me).

“Made in USA.”

$499 device.

$100 deposit.

Originally expected in 2025.

So the phone was announced in 2025, (I had no idea), but buyers have been waiting for months. Many people put down $100 deposits on these phones.

Lions. The number floating around… 590,000 deposits, which means $60 million was collected at $100 each!

THEN… the “Made in USA” language changed.

Trump marketed the T1 (Trump 1) phone as “Made in the USA,” then later replaced that with softer language like “American-Proud Design,” “Proudly American,” and “brought to life right here in the USA.”

GROWING ANGER. People are upset because Trump Mobile’s preorder terms reportedly say… the deposit is not a purchase, does not guarantee a phone will be produced or delivered, and does not create a binding sales contract until later conditions are met.

I had no idea what so ever about this.

Did you?

GM