Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Pick one below and commit to it.
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Don’t forget about your local no kill rescues. Ours locally have seen an increase over the last year. No kill rescues are a good indicator of how your local economy is doing.
Greg, you are truly doing the work inspired by the Almighty!