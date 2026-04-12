Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Every Day M8 .. Please… Thank You and a Smile goes a long way… hold that door open for someone even if they ignore you …. Take the high road .. you don’t need to be a Lion to do that …it’s so fucking simple
I find it much easier to be nice to people. Being rude and angry is exhausting. Peace and love to all 💛