Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
7h

Every Day M8 .. Please… Thank You and a Smile goes a long way… hold that door open for someone even if they ignore you …. Take the high road .. you don’t need to be a Lion to do that …it’s so fucking simple

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Laura's avatar
Laura
7h

I find it much easier to be nice to people. Being rude and angry is exhausting. Peace and love to all 💛

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