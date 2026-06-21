Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Vic's avatar
Vic
12h

Heading to church shortly. We will have Christian fellowship with friends and new people we meet there. Our church has a radio station reaching thousands, plus a K-8th grade school, sharing the amazing love of Jesus Christ.

Have a blessed day to all!

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John Wellman's avatar
John Wellman
12h

Glad you’re back Greg thank you as always for the information you send us, much love and gratitude.

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