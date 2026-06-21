Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Heading to church shortly. We will have Christian fellowship with friends and new people we meet there. Our church has a radio station reaching thousands, plus a K-8th grade school, sharing the amazing love of Jesus Christ.
Have a blessed day to all!
Glad you’re back Greg thank you as always for the information you send us, much love and gratitude.