Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
earl adkins's avatar
earl adkins
6h

Greg give us some prayers ... I was 9 miles north of the earthquake some people got it bad ...

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Wellman's avatar
John Wellman
6h

Sending much love and gratitude to everyone.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture