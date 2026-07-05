Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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earl adkins's avatar
earl adkins
3h

Go to Church ... Prayers for Greg and family

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John C. someone's avatar
John C. someone
3h

Don't be a negative Nancy for today. An I'll do that ever chance I get, not just today either. TY GM.

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