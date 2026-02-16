Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnette Fawley's avatar
Johnette Fawley
1h

Thank you Greg, I have already done those today. Enjoy your day.

Reply
Share
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
2h

Good morning, Greg. Just want to play devil's advocate. The "book," better described as a "library" wouldn't recognize Jah, Jew, or any other word with a "J." Why might this matter you may ask. Good question. Those from the Levant that compiled this library 300 plus years before Constantine don't and didn't have a J in the Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, or Latin languages to communicate what you perceive as the source. For me 8 recognize this as they did hack then: yeshua whi said to keep the Sabath.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture