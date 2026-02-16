Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Thank you Greg, I have already done those today. Enjoy your day.
Good morning, Greg. Just want to play devil's advocate. The "book," better described as a "library" wouldn't recognize Jah, Jew, or any other word with a "J." Why might this matter you may ask. Good question. Those from the Levant that compiled this library 300 plus years before Constantine don't and didn't have a J in the Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, or Latin languages to communicate what you perceive as the source. For me 8 recognize this as they did hack then: yeshua whi said to keep the Sabath.