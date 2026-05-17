Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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SilverBrat's avatar
SilverBrat
2h

Loves it! I try to do often anyway, but it’s a sweet reminder. ❤️

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earl adkins's avatar
earl adkins
2h

Sunday, go to church ... take a grand mother

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