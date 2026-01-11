Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Greg, I’ve been watching your show for about 6 or 8 years and really appreciate your insight on financial and political issues.
But I really admire you for your message of spiritual humanity,
Love each other.
Care about each other.
Be charitable to one another.
Greg, I did that just this morning. After church I stopped by to see my ex. As usual, she slammed the door in my face.... But seriously, folks, it will come down to such things. The government is no substitute for community.