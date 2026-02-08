Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Hart's avatar
Jill Hart
2h

Done - I'm serving a woman who is slowing losing her mind - I remember when she was so vibrant and sharp It's a small kindness but something that brings me pleasure too.

Reply
Share
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
2h

I n I everyone. Want to say hello to all my brothers and sisters in the pack. I hope you all are doing well

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture