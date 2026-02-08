Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Done - I'm serving a woman who is slowing losing her mind - I remember when she was so vibrant and sharp It's a small kindness but something that brings me pleasure too.
I n I everyone. Want to say hello to all my brothers and sisters in the pack. I hope you all are doing well