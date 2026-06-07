Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Lions pray for the cousin he’s stage 4 of the C spread from skin to now in brain. 10 years of being in the ring with Tyson
Two friends were walking through the desert.
At one stage in their journey, they had an argument and one friend slapped the other one in the face. The one who got slapped was hurt, but without saying anything he wrote in the sand,
‘Today my best friend slapped me in the face.’
They kept on walking until they found an oasis, where they decided to have a wash. The one who had been slapped got stuck in a mire and started drowning, but his friend saved him. After he had recovered from his shock, he carved into a stone,
“Today my best friend saved my life.”
His best friend then asked him, “After I hurt you, you wrote in the sand, and now, you write in stone, why?”
The other friend replied,
“When someone hurts us we should write it down in sand where winds of forgiveness can erase it away. But, when someone does something good for us, we must engrave it in stone where no wind or weather can ever erase it.“