Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
FROM. R H Smith
THE CLOCK OF LIFE IS WOUND BUT ONCE
AND NO MAN HAS THE POWER
TO TELL JUST WHEN THE CLOCK MAY STOP
AT LATE OR EARLY HOUR
TO LOSE ONES WEALTH IS SAD INDEED
TO LOSE ONES HEALTH IS MORE
TO LOSE ONES SOUL IS SUCH A LOSS
THAT NO MAN CAN RESTORE
THE PRESENT ONLY, IS OUR OWN
SO LIVE, LOVE, TOIL WITH A WILL
PLACE NO FAITH IN TOMORROW
FOR THE CLOCK MAY THEN BE STILL
CAN U SAY AMEN
🙏💪🤙🙌👏🤗😘
This is a great email to send out Greg. A positive, warm email to support humanity and help people soften the stress of living in a world where govts act like enemies of the people that they "govern". You are a beautiful soul! 💖