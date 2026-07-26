Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
1h

FROM. R H Smith

THE CLOCK OF LIFE IS WOUND BUT ONCE

AND NO MAN HAS THE POWER

TO TELL JUST WHEN THE CLOCK MAY STOP

AT LATE OR EARLY HOUR

TO LOSE ONES WEALTH IS SAD INDEED

TO LOSE ONES HEALTH IS MORE

TO LOSE ONES SOUL IS SUCH A LOSS

THAT NO MAN CAN RESTORE

THE PRESENT ONLY, IS OUR OWN

SO LIVE, LOVE, TOIL WITH A WILL

PLACE NO FAITH IN TOMORROW

FOR THE CLOCK MAY THEN BE STILL

CAN U SAY AMEN

🙏💪🤙🙌👏🤗😘

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Suzanne T's avatar
Suzanne T
37m

This is a great email to send out Greg. A positive, warm email to support humanity and help people soften the stress of living in a world where govts act like enemies of the people that they "govern". You are a beautiful soul! 💖

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