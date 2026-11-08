Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Mark Messenbrink's avatar
Mark Messenbrink
13h

I just praying-praying and praying for my mentally disabled son, Jason who is in great need and to so many others that are hurting. Thank you, Greg

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Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
14h

Done My Brother. Im growing Xtra veggies for those in need.

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