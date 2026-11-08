Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
I just praying-praying and praying for my mentally disabled son, Jason who is in great need and to so many others that are hurting. Thank you, Greg
Done My Brother. Im growing Xtra veggies for those in need.