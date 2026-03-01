Lions…

What matters is making a positive difference.

I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.

Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!

Check on one person today.

Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.

Forgive one grievance.

Lions… lets also Bring A Lion Home…

If you can sponsor a Lion do it. (If you can’t… message me, and I will).

No Lion Will Be Left Behind.

On the 1st of each month, I’m asking the Pride to do one simple thing.

If you’ve never gifted a subscription before… sponsor a Lion. (Gift them a Freedom Platform subscription ONLY IF you believe they will align with the Pride…) truth, respect, and love in action.

WHY THIS MATTERS.

No Lion should be left outside the gate because of money.

Lion… If you can sponsor a Lion, click HERE and find out more.

»»»»»»»»IF YOU CANNOT SPONSOR A LION, but still want to Bring A Lion Home… REACH OUT TO ME and I will give/gift them a free subscription.«««««««««

GM