Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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JasonSoloist's avatar
JasonSoloist
2h

Thank you Greg, we love you. Rest well and move on please. Thank you for everything.

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Malcolm George's avatar
Malcolm George
42m

Right on! Love and help and be nice- I like your message.

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