Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
My prayer is for all the lions out there.
"My prayer is that when I die, all of hell will rejoice that I am out of the fight." —C.S. Lewis
Sometimes it takes a lot of courage to play the hand you’ve been dealt.
We are beset on all sides, and yet we were placed here at this time and place for a reason, so please do not make the mistake of confusing the outcome of this all-encompassing conflict with the struggle to win it—it is the struggle itself that holds all of the meaning, and that is where your true personal victory lies. Nothing in your life has ever been about whether you win or lose, it has only ever been about how you conduct yourself the during these trials and tribulations.
It is what you do in the midst of this war when things are not in your favor that will define you: will you stand firm and embrace your integrity in the face of the impossible odds of a losing battle or will you renounce your honor and seek refuge against the raging storm? If God is watching which course of action would be favorable to Him? If you were watching from outside yourself which course would be favorable to you? To run and cower or to unflinchingly face the wickedness and fight it head on?
This is our fight, let’s give ‘em hell - all of those who would destroy all that is good, right, and true - so that they get a deep, tall, and wide unmistakableunderstanding of where they are going before they get there.