Lions... Do This "One Thing" Today.
From Greg M
Lions…
What matters is making a positive difference.
I would like to make a few suggestions, simple ways that together we can begin to change the world… and it can start with the smallest gesture.
Three suggestions below, OR, just come up with one on your own, and commit to it!
Check on one person today.
Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time.
Forgive one grievance.
Divine love…
GM
Excellent. We will need to work and plan together to build a fair, honest, and corrupt-free society as the current one disintegrates. It will fall apart and we must rebuild. This platform can assist in doing that. I believe we have the necessary individuals with the knowledge, skills and heart to get this done. Think about it. It’s not just our economy that is collapsing, it’s the very fabric of our society in disarray. We need to do something for our children and the young Americans that deserve so much more.
Love One Another--as Jesus Christ proclaimed.
Gregory, your opinion on Real Estate? Residential. Many of us are locked out due to insane "values" I see at least a 50% drop but in my area that means $850,000 becomes $425,000--still way, way over my head. This Real Estate Commission bullshit needs to end to-----6% on what ever it sells for? Bullshit---thats absurd not to mention Property Taxes based on assessed value needs to end too.
God Bless