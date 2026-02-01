Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
6h

Excellent. We will need to work and plan together to build a fair, honest, and corrupt-free society as the current one disintegrates. It will fall apart and we must rebuild. This platform can assist in doing that. I believe we have the necessary individuals with the knowledge, skills and heart to get this done. Think about it. It’s not just our economy that is collapsing, it’s the very fabric of our society in disarray. We need to do something for our children and the young Americans that deserve so much more.

Reply
Share
6 replies
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
5h

Love One Another--as Jesus Christ proclaimed.

Gregory, your opinion on Real Estate? Residential. Many of us are locked out due to insane "values" I see at least a 50% drop but in my area that means $850,000 becomes $425,000--still way, way over my head. This Real Estate Commission bullshit needs to end to-----6% on what ever it sells for? Bullshit---thats absurd not to mention Property Taxes based on assessed value needs to end too.

God Bless

Reply
Share
9 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture