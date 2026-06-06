Lions... Do You Have Debt? Ok... Then Lets Fix It NOW! (This ONE Video Of Mine Has Gotten TENS OF THOUSANDS Of People Debt Free). AND FOR FREE!
From Greg M
Lions. I want to give a shout out to Phillip @ Millennial Capital for suggesting that I re-post this.
This video below has helped tens of thousands of people get debt free.
My grandmother taught me about debt at a young age ,it’s a serpent .TOLD ME NEVER BORROW MORE THAN YOU HAVE SAVED.LOTS OF ROUGH TIMES BUT BOUGHT FIRST HOUSE CASH IN 1980 .USE THE CREDIT CARDS INTEREST FREE LOANS MY WHOLE LIFE PAY OFF MONTHLY.DONT LIVE BEYOND YOUR MEANS.
Great video! I’ve been credit card debt free for 6 years thanks to Greg and that video. DEBT KILLS!