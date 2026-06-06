Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
3h

My grandmother taught me about debt at a young age ,it’s a serpent .TOLD ME NEVER BORROW MORE THAN YOU HAVE SAVED.LOTS OF ROUGH TIMES BUT BOUGHT FIRST HOUSE CASH IN 1980 .USE THE CREDIT CARDS INTEREST FREE LOANS MY WHOLE LIFE PAY OFF MONTHLY.DONT LIVE BEYOND YOUR MEANS.

Reply
Share
Jack P's avatar
Jack P
3h

Great video! I’ve been credit card debt free for 6 years thanks to Greg and that video. DEBT KILLS!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture