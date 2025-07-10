Lions…

WHEN BABYLON OFFERS YOU A SAVIOR… RUN.

Because Babylon does not save… it enslaves.

It lifts up false messiahs not to lead you to light…but to blind you from it.

THE PATTERN NEVER CHANGES EVER…FALSE SAVIORS COME WITH CROWNS OF CONTROL.

They will speak your language.

Quote your scripture.

Say all the right things.

They’ll wave the flag, kneel in the church…