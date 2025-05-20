ROBOTAXIS ARE HERE…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company will have robotaxis on the streets of Austin, Texas, by the end of June. These robotaxis will be Model Y vehicles equipped with a forthcoming version of FSD, or full self-driving, known as FSD Unsupervised. There won’t be a human safety driver in the cars, Musk promised.
I prefer a human driver want nothing to do with the AI
No way would I use one. I’m sure it will lock the doors and take you to the police station for speaking truth about Israel. The charge will be antisemitism and you won’t be allowed a defense.