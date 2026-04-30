Lions. If someone were see this headline, they would assume our economy is good/strong… headlines like this are meant to pacify a public being squeezed from every angle and then some.

The market is higher counting on Fed “Rescue.” Click HERE.

THE BREAKDOWN…

FIRST. Lions… this 2.0% Q1 GDP print today was below expectations. The market was expecting a 2.3% annualized growth, so the number missed.

SECOND. Buried in this 2% number is this.……… Federal/Government spending contributed more than half a percentage point of this 2% number.

THIRD. Business investment spending on AI surged to 8.7%. (According to their numbers). A good thing?

Lions. Also buried in all this is consumer spending slowed to 1.6%, down from 1.9%, and……………. inflation just jumped to a 3 year high.

GM