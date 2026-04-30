Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
2h

Greg .. does this mean we’re winning bigly?😎🍺

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Parabuilding's avatar
Parabuilding
2h

extend and pretend

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