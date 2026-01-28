(MarketWatch)- The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in four years on Tuesday, despite President Donald Trump claiming it was “doing great” in a speech in Iowa.

The greenback has retreated in the year since Trump returned to the White House, a stretch that’s been punctuated by frequent tariff threats, strains in U.S. international relations and domestic strife, now playing out in Minnesota.

“4-year low” is about exchange value, PERIOD. The dollar is weaker relative to other currencies (DXY fell to 95.86, the lowest since early 2022).

With regard to purchasing power, the US dollar IS NOW… at an ALL TIME HISTORIC RECORD LOW.

