Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
1h

We have blood thirsty clowns who are drunk on war lust

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Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

PEDO is searching for a scapegoat to keep the failure off of him. Who’s going to get thrown out in front of the bus?

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