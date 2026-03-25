Lions…

Our country now faces a choice… de escalate this war now, or prepare to accept the economic damage that comes with letting it drag on.

After nearly a month of fighting, the core problem remains unsolved.

Iran is still using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, publicly saying only “non-hostile” ships may pass if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

That is not normal freedom of navigation. It is selective passage under Iranian terms through a chokepoint that normally carries about one-fifth of global oil and LNG.

Lions. Washington is trying to speed mine countermeasure ships back from Singapore to the Gulf, while also reinforcing the region with additional troops from the 82nd Airborne. A strategy that is still rushing assets into place after a month of war is a strategy that has not yet broken the enemy’s leverage over the chokepoint.

And. The diplomatic side does not rescue this picture either at all.

Really. Enough of the fake “talks are progressing” narrative.

If Iran still holds leverage over the strait while also controlling the structure of the war no amount of “talks are going well” will change that.

Lions. And the economic fallout is no longer theoretical. And we have not even begun to see the brunt of the damage already caused!

Lions. If We The People do not want to pay the price of a longer, more expensive, reactive war, then WE need either to employ a real de escalation strategy… or a far more effective strategy for breaking Iran’s leverage over the strait.

This war needs to end.

Now.

GM