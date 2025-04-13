Lions…
WATCH THE HEADLINES MOVING FORWARD. Every manner of deceptive tactic you can dream of is going to be weaponized moving forward to keep the sheep from knowing the truth…
First off. Inflation is not under control and they know it. The Fed., on Friday, is already warning of higher inflation inbound along with JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon who is warning o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.