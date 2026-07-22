Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

Dictator PEDO wants to rule the world

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RioltaFloof
4h

Watching everything unfold got me feeling like I'm watching a movie. Only I know the plot and how it ends.

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