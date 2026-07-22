Lions. Could Trump declare an emergency?

Yes. A president can declare a national emergency and invoke specific powers Congress has previously placed in law.

Lions. Expect Trump to cancel/push off/postpone/invalidate the midterms.

Expect Trump to use war, emergency powers, election security claims, and allegations of interference to shape the conditions surrounding the vote.

The pressure is building.

The election narrative is already being prepared.

And the real tell will be whether “election security” begins merging with the war emergency.

Be ready for it...

GM