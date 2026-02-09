(Reuters)- The U.S. gearing up for a biosecurity fight against New World screwworm (a parasitic blowfly whose larvae can infest wounds and eat living tissue in livestock—and sometimes people).

USDA says a new fly production facility in Texas is planned to be online by end of 2027 because the current capacity isn’t enough if the outbreak spreads.

Something else is going on here… This isn’t “random bug news.” It’s a supply + policy scheme being set up to hit food prices, scarcity issues, AND food bioengineering.

When I see a headline like that above, bells and whistles go off in my head.

This is how I see it.

Biosecurity is going to be weaponized as a food inflation crisis which will require vast funding and further bioengineered Frankenfood..

Food biosecurity “government” funding will clear the way for potentially more Frankenfoods not fit for human consumption…

Biosecurity will be used as the justification for a food inflation event, fear, emergency measures, and vast funding.

This “screwworm” story is really a food supply story wrapped in something darker.

Final thought. Once emergency funding starts flowing, it will open a door to new industrial food “solutions.”

Industrial Food Solutions… think about that…

GM