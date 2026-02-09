Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
2h

Just a simple kitchen garden puts lots of food on the table. Grow winter squashes , onions and garlic for storage.

Reply
Share
Vic's avatar
Vic
2h

I’m so thankful I live in a rural farming community. 😊🙏

Reply
Share
4 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture