Lions... the system is deliberately and systematically being taken apart as you know, and with that, expect MORE extreme events to occur. (Like massive fires and even more disasters but why?)
Think about it... who benefits?
Where does the cash come from to "rebuild?" We don't have it, it must come from the Fed., who is more than willing and happy to lend…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.