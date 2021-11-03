Lions and friends…. it again seems that some people are falling for a scam. As most of you already know, there is a person or persons impersonating me pushing some kind of crypto investment… THIS IS A SCAM!

I WILL NEVER ASK ANYONE TO EVER SEND ME MONEY/CRYPTO TO INVEST IN CRYPTO OR ANYTHING ELSE.

IF YOU SEE A PERSON ON MY BLOG CLAIMING TO BE ME, OR IF YO…