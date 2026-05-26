Lions….

ACROSS THE BOARD… debt balances, delinquencies, affordability, bankruptcy, foreclosure, household sentiment. HAVE NOW EXCEEDED that of the Con-vid era for the American middle class.

AND ITS ABOUT TO GET EVEN WORSE. Lions. The American household is pinned down.

Debt balances are at record levels. Delinquencies are skyrocketing. Bankruptcies are rising. Foreclosures are rising. The cost of food, basic necessities, the overall cost of living, energy, shelter, insurance, rising household debt. ARE CRUSHING the middle -class harder. And the stock market is at new record highs.

Lions. the Great Divergence IS REAL. And there is no relief in sight.

Lions… READ THIS BELOW. Its publication from this April. Click on the link below.