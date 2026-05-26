Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Adam's avatar
Adam
37m

Middle class people don't HAVE families. Families are an extreme luxury only available to the wealthy. The rest of us live alone.

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earl adkins's avatar
earl adkins
26m

Everything going as planed

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