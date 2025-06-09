Lions.
For those who have asked. In Rastafari, "I and I" refers to the oneness of Jah (God) and every human being. It signifies that God resides within all individuals, implying a shared spiritual unity. The term is used to emphasize the interconnectedness and mutual respect among all people, recognizing their shared divine spark.
We call it the Holy Spirit .
Yahusha said unto him, You shall love את Yahuah Elohayka with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Torah and the prophets. MATTITHYAHU (MATTHEW) 22:37-40 את CEPHER