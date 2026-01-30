Gregory’s Newsletter

It's corrupt. This is a global market. Yet AU & AG (also palladium and platinum) in India, Shanghai and London are trading at Thursdays prices or higher. It's bullshit

The refiners are sending out notices they aren't accepting AG for 4-6 weeks and dealers don't get a price until day of melt.

These neighborhood dealers are shutting their doors until this volatility calms down

I think it's possible metals may at some time, separate from the global market. As crazy as that sounds..

We're all ready seeing 3 different prices since the end of November

Price over seas: China London India etc

Paper price

Physical price

China and the rest of the world are scooping it up as fast as I can.

The demand for silver is inexorable…

Do not get shaken off…

Price shocks such yesterday shake out the weak hands…

Hang, strong…

