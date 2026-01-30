Lions…

Silver didn’t “suddenly become a bad asset.” The market suddenly needs CASH.

Lions… when The System gets shaky (stocks, bonds, crypto, political risk, war threats, whatever), big players get hit with margin calls and “risk limits.”

That means they must raise cash immediately. They don’t sell what they want to sell… they sell what they can sell fast.

Lions. Silver/SLV is liquid… so it becomes an ATM. Same for GLD.

Result?

You get a forced liquidation. Price drops hard and fast, volume explodes.

Lions. What else makes the drop violent? Stop-loss chains… once key levels break, automatic sell orders trigger more selling.

Bottom line….

This IS NOT about “silver fundamentals,” The System NEEDS CASH.

(Buy EVERY Dip…)

GM