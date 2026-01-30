Lions... FORCED LIQUIDATION Is Driving This Drop In SLV Hitting Physical. BUY EVERY DIP.
From Greg M
Lions…
Silver didn’t “suddenly become a bad asset.” The market suddenly needs CASH.
Lions… when The System gets shaky (stocks, bonds, crypto, political risk, war threats, whatever), big players get hit with margin calls and “risk limits.”
That means they must raise cash immediately. They don’t sell what they want to sell… they sell what they can sell fast.
Lions. Silver/SLV is liquid… so it becomes an ATM. Same for GLD.
Result?
You get a forced liquidation. Price drops hard and fast, volume explodes.
Lions. What else makes the drop violent? Stop-loss chains… once key levels break, automatic sell orders trigger more selling.
Bottom line….
This IS NOT about “silver fundamentals,” The System NEEDS CASH.
(Buy EVERY Dip…)
GM
It's corrupt. This is a global market. Yet AU & AG (also palladium and platinum) in India, Shanghai and London are trading at Thursdays prices or higher. It's bullshit
The refiners are sending out notices they aren't accepting AG for 4-6 weeks and dealers don't get a price until day of melt.
These neighborhood dealers are shutting their doors until this volatility calms down
I think it's possible metals may at some time, separate from the global market. As crazy as that sounds..
We're all ready seeing 3 different prices since the end of November
Price over seas: China London India etc
Paper price
Physical price
China and the rest of the world are scooping it up as fast as I can.
The demand for silver is inexorable…
Do not get shaken off…
Price shocks such yesterday shake out the weak hands…
Hang, strong…