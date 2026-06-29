Lions. Along with Trump, Fox News is experiencing steep, double digit ratings drops compared to last year, particularly within the coveted adults 25–54 demographic.

The network’s primetime viewership fell 34% in total audience, and 57% in the key demo compared to the same period in 2025.

Year Over-Year Audience Performance.

Lions. Fox has pinned its success around trying to capture Trump’s followers, (and capitalize on them by feeding them #FAKE NEWS and propaganda bites), and yes they have been VERY successful doing that… but now Trump/Trumpism is cratering… and so is Fox News Ratings.

On the economy, Trump’s economic approval rating has fallen to an all-time low, averaging 35.7%, with a 60.4% disapprove, (for a net -24.7 on the economy).

Overall, Trump’s approval rating is hovering between 37% and 41%, and his disapproval rating has climbed to nearly 59%, leaving Trump significantly underwater with a net approval rating of roughly -17 to -22 percentage points.

GM