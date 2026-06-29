Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
2h

They are no better than the rest, propaganda broadcasting at it's finest.

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Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

They’re all shills for this POS.

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