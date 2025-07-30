HEADLINE.
7/30/25 MarketWatch.
(MarketWatch). The refunding: The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it would sell $125 billion in notes and bonds next week — the same amount as last quarter. This issuance will refund $89.8 billion of notes maturing on Aug. 15 and raise new cash of approximately $35.2 billion. The department will auction $58 billion o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.